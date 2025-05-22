Vietnamese Film Week marks 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Greece ties

A series of Vietnamese films were screened in Thessaloniki, the second-largest city in Greece, from May 16 to 20 as part of activities to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong and Greek officials at the opening ceremony of the Vietamese film week (Photo: VNA)

Following the successful Vietnamese Film Week in Athens, a series of Vietnamese films were screened in Thessaloniki, the second-largest city in Greece, from May 16 to 20 as part of activities to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the 50th anniversary of Vietnam’s national reunification, and the 135th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Deputy Governor of Pella, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Edessa, and the Vice President of the Pella Chamber of Commerce, as well as representatives of local authorities, diplomatic missions, and members of the Vietnamese community and the Greek public.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong said seven feature and documentary films were selected for screening in Thessaloniki and the wider Central Macedonia region. Several of the films won both domestic and international awards, offering rich insights into Vietnam’s history, culture, and people. The opening night featured the Dao, Pho, and Piano film, which left a deep impression on viewers.

This marks the first time Vietnam has held a film week in Thessaloniki. The event aimed to enhance local and international audiences’ understanding of Vietnamese cinema, a vibrant industry rooted in cultural identity, shaped by contemporary themes, and imbued with profound human values.

Following Thessaloniki, authorities in Pella and the city of Edessa have expressed interest in hosting Vietnamese Film Week in their localities.

Vietnamplus