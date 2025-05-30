De Men, beloved book character for kids, named UNICEF ambassador

De Men (Cricket), a beloved character that has captivated generations of Vietnamese readers, has officially been appointed as a UNICEF ambassador in Vietnam.

De Men (Cricket), the main character in the famous Vietnamese children's story, De Men Phieu Luu Ky (Diary of a Cricket) by To Hoai

The announcement was made during the premiere of the highly anticipated animated film De Men: Cuoc phieu luu toi xom Lay Loi (Cricket the Warrior: The Adventure to the Muddy Hamlet), held on the evening of May 29.

According to the film production team, the appointment of De Men (Cricket) as a UNICEF ambassador in Vietnam is a pride and a significant recognition of their creative efforts to preserve and promote the values of Vietnamese literature through cinema.

UNICEF hopes that through the image of De Men, a small yet courageous and noble character, young audiences will be inspired by the values of compassion, perseverance, and resilience. By weaving together art, culture, and humanitarian efforts, the journey of De Men is no longer merely an adventure across meadows and muddy villages. It has become a symbolic mission for a better world for children where every child is heard, protected, and empowered to reach their full potential.

De Men: Cuoc phieu luu toi xom Lay Loi (Cricket the Warrior: The Adventure to the Muddy Hamlet) is a 3D animated feature inspired by De Men Phieu Luu Ky (Diary of a Cricket), the beloved literary work for children by Vietnamese author To Hoai. Officially released in theaters on May 30, the film marks a significant milestone in Vietnamese cinema, combining modern visual effects with a deeply humanistic message.

Using advanced 3D animation technology, the film brings to life a vivid and realistic world of insects. Beyond its stunning visuals and sophisticated animation, the film is also a cultural showcase, featuring iconic Hanoi landmarks such as Lenin Park, the Flag Tower, and Long Bien Bridge, along with traditional Vietnamese elements, including Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress), khan xep (Vietnamese wrapped headscarves), and five-colored cloud patterns.

Music also emerges as a standout element of the film, blending contemporary musical theater with traditional Vietnamese folk influences.

It is the first film to be produced entirely at a Vietnamese digital film studio. The project is a three-way collaboration between animation specialists at CinePlus, the local government of the northern province of Thai Nguyen, and students from the University of Information and Communication Technology (ICTU).

Mr. Nguyen Phuong Vu, son of the late author To Hoai, said that adapting the story through the language of cinema is a step in the right direction that brings new inspiration to audiences, especially children. He expressed confidence in the film’s success, believing it would generate a strong effect thanks to the serious investment and heartfelt dedication of the entire production team.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh