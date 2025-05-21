Culture/art

Vietnam Military History Museum wins grand prize at National Architecture Award

SGGP

The Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Vietnam Association of Architects hosted the National Architecture Award ceremony.

The ceremony took place at the Hanoi Opera House on the night of May 20. This year’s award honored 54 outstanding projects and works. The organizers presented the grand prize to the Vietnam Military History Museum, designed by a team of architects, including Hiroshi Miyakawa, Trinh Viet A, Michio Oizumi, Nguyen Dinh Dong and Gen Sugiyama from Nikken Sekkei Limited Company.

psa-anh1-anh-5-5684.jpg
A view of Vietnam Military History Museum

The award council also presented five gold prizes to the projects including the "Reconstruction of Nu and Nam Tong hamlets in Lao Cai Province" by a team of architects, including Hoang Thuc Hao, Nguyen Xuan Ngoc, Vu Xuan Son and collaborators.

In addition, the council awarded 12 silver prizes, 35 bronze prizes and a prize for the most public vote.

At the award ceremony, the projects and works were praised for their significant economic, cultural, political and social value, as well as their practical impact on the community.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

