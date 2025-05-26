Deputy PM requests assessment of national treasure following serious violation

The Government Office has issued an official dispatch conveying the directive of Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh regarding public concerns over the national treasure of the Nguyen dynasty throne.

The Throne of the Nguyen Dynasty

According to the Department of Cultural Heritage, at 11:55 a.m. on May 24, Ho Van Phuong T., 42, who is a man residing at Huong Long Ward, Phu Xuan District, Hue City, purchased an entrance ticket to the Hue Imperial Citadel.

Upon entering the Thai Hoa Palace area, he exhibited signs of unusual behavior. A security guard escorted him toward the rear of the palace. However, the man later returned and managed to slip into the exhibition area displaying the imperial throne of the Nguyen Dynasty. He began shouting and subsequently broke the front left armrest of the throne.

By 12:10 p.m., the functional units had subdued Ho Van Phuong T. shortly after the incident. The police force of Dong Ba Ward subsequently filed an official report, detaining the suspect in the act of vandalism.

However, the authorities have been unable to take his statement, as he showed signs of psychosis, screaming, talking nonsense, and being unable to answer the investigator's questions.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Department of Public Security of Hue City has requested a psychiatric assessment for Ho Van Phuong T. to determine his mental state at the time of the incident. Authorities are also working with the Phu Xuan District People’s Procuracy to collect evidence and documents relevant to the case.

The investigation aims to clarify the responsibilities and potential liabilities of all parties involved, in accordance with legal procedures and applicable laws.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh has requested the Hue City People’s Committee to urgently assess the technical condition of the national treasure of the Imperial Throne of the Nguyen Dynasty following the recent act of vandalism.

Authorities are required to propose legal measures for its preservation and restoration and carry out a full review of the incident, with accountability measures for individuals and organizations involved, to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

A detailed report must be submitted to the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism to send it to the Prime Minister no later than June 1.

In addition, the Hue City People’s Committee has been directed to conduct a comprehensive review and enhance the management and security of the Complex of Hue Monuments, including its relics, artifacts, and national treasures.

Authorities are requested to proactively develop plans for early detection and prevention of acts of vandalism or damage and promote propaganda and education to raise awareness and perception of cultural heritage protection in the community.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has instructed a comprehensive nationwide review of the exhibition, preservation, and protection of recognized national treasures and valuable artifacts housed in heritage sites and scenic landmarks across the country, as well as the security measures in place to safeguard them in accordance with regulations.

By Lam Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh