HCMC buzzes with festive summer activities

HCMC is hosting diverse summer festivals, including food and fruit celebrations at Dam Sen and Suoi Tien parks, and children’s activities at Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden, attracting crowds despite some rain.

Delegates are exploring regional culinary specialties at the “Southern Flavors and Colors 2025” Food Festival

Braving a heavy downpour yesterday evening, numerous residents and tourists flocked to Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11 of HCMC for the opening of the “Southern Flavors and Colors 2025” Food Festival. The vibrant event will continue through June 1.

Organized by Phu Tho Tourist Service Joint Stock Company in collaboration with Dam Sen Cultural Park, the festival invites visitors to immerse themselves in a “Countryside Market in the Heart of the City”.

A showcase of many delicious dishes presented at the “Southern Flavors and Colors 2025” Food Festival in the evening of May 29

This charming space evokes a rustic ambiance with bamboo frames, thatched roofs, and the earthy aroma of straw. A lively “On the Wharf – On the Boats” scene, complete with traditional boats, sampans, and bustling stalls, further enhances the authentic atmosphere.

The culinary highlight of the festival is an array of delectable dishes from diverse regions, complemented by over 30 stalls showcasing specialties from the Mekong Delta. Offerings include ‘Banh xeo’ (crispy savory pancakes), ‘Lau mam’ (fermented fish hot pot), ‘Ca loc nuong trui’ (snakehead fish grilled in straw), ‘Banh it’ (small triangular-shaped glutinous rice dumplings), ‘Banh tet la cam’ (cylindrical glutinous rice cakes dyed with magenta leaves), ‘Bun nuoc leo’ (a rich vermicelli noodle soup), and a variety of traditional countryside pastries.

Residents and tourists are savoring culinary delights at Dam Sen Cultural Park in the evening of May 29

Elsewhere in the city, Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden, the Can Gio Ecotourism Area, and Van Thanh Tourist Park are also hosting a range of engaging summer entertainment activities.

Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden Co. Ltd. is currently presenting its “Celebrating Dragon Boat Festival – Happy Children’s Day" festival. This event features numerous child-friendly activities such as painting sessions, cake-making workshops, grasshopper crafting from bamboo leaves, and herb exploration adventures.

Visitors are immersing themselves in the experiences of the “Celebrating Dragon Boat Festival – Happy Children’s Day” Festival at Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden

Adding to the excitement, Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden will offer free admission daily from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. During these hours, visitors can enjoy a series of captivating performances and unique animal feeding experiences at the flamingo enclosure, gibbon island, and bear enclosures.

Shoppers are browsing and purchasing diverse local specialties at Suoi Tien Cultural Park

This summer also sees Suoi Tien Cultural Park launching its annual Fruit Festival, accompanied by many attractive promotions. For instance, children under 1.4 meters tall will receive free admission on International Children’s Day (June 1).

Furthermore, a 50-percent discount on gate tickets will be available throughout the three summer months (June 1 to August 31) for students who present certificates of merit for being “Honor Students” or “High Honor Students” in the 2024–2025 academic year.

Visitors to Suoi Tien Cultural Park during this period will also have the opportunity to savor an abundance of specialty fruits – including mangosteen, durian, and lychee – sourced from various regions across Vietnam, all converging at the 21st Southern Fruit Festival, which commences on June 1.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Thanh Tam