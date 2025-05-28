HCMC’s leader visits outstanding veteran artists

On May 27, the director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, Tran The Thuan, visited outstanding artists, People’s Artist The Hien and Meritorious Artist Le Thien.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, Tran The Thuan (3rd, R) visits People’s Artist The Hien (3rd,L) at his home in Go Vap District. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit is a meaningful activity organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to recognize and express gratitude for the invaluable contributions of artists to the city’s cultural and artistic sector.

Mr. Tran The Thuan and a delegation of representatives from the City Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee, the Department of Culture and Sports, the Ho Chi Minh City Stage Association, and the Ho Chi Minh City Musicians’ Association extended warm regards and encouragement to the veteran musician The Hien, known for his powerful compositions celebrating Uncle Ho’s soldiers, the resilience of frontline troops stationed in the borders and on the islands, as well as songs dedicated to Ho Chi Minh City.

The delegation visits Meritorious Artist Le Thien (3rd, L). (Photo: SGGP)

At the residence of Meritorious Artist Le Thien, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, Tran The Thuan expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the veteran actress for her dedication. Despite her advanced age and declining health, she made a remarkable effort to rehearse and perform in the Grand Ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

Mr. Tran The Thuan extended his best wishes for her continued health and vitality and hoped that she would remain an active contributor to the stage.

By Thuy Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh