HCMC to mobilize social resources for literary and artistic work promotion

A proposal regarding the socialization of propagating and advertising literary and artistic works and the artistic brand of the city through video art technology to create a multi-sensory experience that engages the audience has been approved.

The stunning 3D mapping show in front of the headquarters of the People's Council and People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025). (Photo: SGGP)

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has recently issued a document to give a nod to the suggestion of the Department of Culture and Sports.

Under the proposal, the promotional activities will be organized by Creative Art Services Co., Ltd. These events will be held from now until the Lunar New Year of 2026 at September 23 Park, near Area A of Ben Thanh metro station.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports will take the lead and coordinate with relevant agencies to develop a detailed plan for the promotion of the city’s literary and artistic works and the artistic brand of the city in the 2025–2027 period.

By Thien Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh