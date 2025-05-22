Culture/art

HCMC to mobilize social resources for literary and artistic work promotion

SGGP

A proposal regarding the socialization of propagating and advertising literary and artistic works and the artistic brand of the city through video art technology to create a multi-sensory experience that engages the audience has been approved.

3d-2965-805 (1).jpg
The stunning 3D mapping show in front of the headquarters of the People's Council and People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025). (Photo: SGGP)

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has recently issued a document to give a nod to the suggestion of the Department of Culture and Sports.

Under the proposal, the promotional activities will be organized by Creative Art Services Co., Ltd. These events will be held from now until the Lunar New Year of 2026 at September 23 Park, near Area A of Ben Thanh metro station.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports will take the lead and coordinate with relevant agencies to develop a detailed plan for the promotion of the city’s literary and artistic works and the artistic brand of the city in the 2025–2027 period.

By Thien Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

literary and artistic work promotion literary and artistic works artistic brand video art technology multi-sensory experience HCMC

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn