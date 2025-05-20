UNESCO vows continued support for Vietnam’s heritage

Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Center Lazare Eloundou Assomo praised Vietnam as a trustworthy and responsive partner that takes UNESCO’s recommendations seriously and implements them effectively.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (R) awards Lazare Eloundou Assomo, Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Center, the “For the Cause of Vietnam’s Diplomacy” insignia at their meeting on May 19. (Photo: Baochinhphu.vn)

The UNESCO World Heritage Center will continue to stand alongside Vietnam in safeguarding and promoting its world heritage, Director Lazare Eloundou Assomo affirmed during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on May 19.

Assomo reiterated UNESCO’s ongoing commitment to providing technical advice and support for the management, conservation, and enhancement of the eight recognised world heritage sites in Vietnam.

Deputy PM Bui Thanh Son expressed his delight with the tangible progress made in Vietnam – UNESCO cooperation since Assomo’s inaugural visit to the country in 2023, as well as the outcomes of the meeting between Party General Secretary To Lam and UNESCO Secretary-General Audrey Azoulay in October 2024.

He underlined Vietnam’s focus on four strategic breakthroughs in the current development phase, with science - technology development, innovation, and digital transformation identified as key drivers for national modernisation, integration into the world, and fast and sustainable socio-economic development, which match UNESCO’s orientation for integrating science and culture into global development strategies.

He called for continued support from the UNESCO World Heritage Center, particularly from Assomo, in harmonising heritage conservation with development efforts at Vietnam’s heritage sites, especially the restoration of the Kinh Thien Palace and its surrounding complex at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, and the heritage dossier for the Yen Tu – Vinh Nghiem – Con Son, Kiep Bac complex, scheduled for UNESCO consideration this July.

Impressed by Vietnam’s significant progress over the past two years, particularly in integrating urban development with heritage preservation, Assomo welcomed the upcoming international seminar on the community-based world heritage protection and promotion, slated for May 21. He described it as a clear reflection of Vietnam’s commitment to balancing preservation with sustainable development.

Assomo also praised Vietnam as a trustworthy and responsive partner that takes UNESCO’s recommendations seriously and implements them effectively. He noted with satisfaction that several of his proposals made during the visit two years ago have since been successfully carried out, underscoring the enduring partnership between Vietnam and UNESCO in protecting global heritage.

In recognition of his contributions, Deputy PM Bui Thanh Son awarded Assomo the “For the Cause of Vietnam’s Diplomacy” insignia, honouring his outstanding contributions to the preservation of Vietnam’s heritage values as well as bilateral cooperation.

On the same day, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO Nguyen Minh Vu also held a meeting with Assomo to discuss strategic cooperation directions in the new period.

