Exhibition presents stamps and postal cards on President Ho Chi Minh in HCMC

An exhibition of stamps and postcards featuring President Ho Chi Minh’s life and revolutionary career opened at Ho Chi Minh City Museum on May 18. The event will run until June 18.

Visitors visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

The event aims to commemorate the 135th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birthday (May 19, 1890–May 19, 2025) and mark International Museum Day (May 18, 2025).

The exhibition presented 225 images, stamps, and postcards to viewers, divided into three main parts.

The exhibition presents 225 images, stamps, and postcards on President Ho Chi Minh to viewers. (Photo: SGGP)

The first part, titled “Portraits of President Ho Chi Minh Through Periods” highlights the life of President Ho Chi Minh, from his youth to his final years. Exhibits include a collection of commemorative stamps issued to mark his birthday over the years, notably featuring a rare stamp released on May 19, 1960, in celebration of the 70th anniversary of his birth.

The second part, themed “Following in Uncle Ho’s Footsteps,” offers an overview of President Ho Chi Minh’s homeland, his family, his journey to seek a path for national salvation, and his pivotal role in founding the Communist Party of Vietnam. It also highlights his leadership in the country's two resistance wars against the French colonialists and American imperialists.

The third part, called “President Ho Chi Minh in the Hearts of the Vietnamese People and International Friends,” introduces images of President Ho Chi Minh’s deep connection with the Vietnamese people, especially with those in the South, children, and the People's Police force. It also features stamps of Uncle Ho issued by various countries, including Laos, Cambodia, Russia, and Germany.

By Trong Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh