Exhibition features rare photos, documents of prominent Vietnamese artists

The "Personal Archives" exhibition was officially opened at the National Archives Center III in Hanoi on May 21, showcasing nearly 200 images and documents from eight outstanding artists.

The exhibition aims to honor the significant contributions of these artists to Vietnam's culture and arts, including playwright Luu Quang Vu, novelist and playwright Dao Hong Cam, theater activist Long Chuong, People's Artist, painter, and director Ngo Manh Lan, novelist and playwright Nguyen Tan Dat, Dr. Tran Dinh Ngon, writer Hoc Phi, and poet-screenwriter Nguyen Thi Hong Ngat.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ms. Tran Viet Hoa, Director of the National Archives Center III, emphasized that these are valuable and rare documents, reflecting the trust and commitment of individuals and families to the work of archiving and preserving culture. The exhibits are not only the creative imprints of each individual but also a vivid portrayal of the spiritual life, social history, and human values of the country through various periods. These include manuscripts, letters, archival photos, diplomas, and creative works, all contributing to the enrichment of Vietnam's national archive.

As part of the event, a seminar titled "Personal Archives" was held, with the participation of representatives from the artists' families and archival experts. The discussion focused on sharing the creative journey, the preservation of documents, and the protection and promotion of their value.

The exhibition is open to the public for free at the National Archives Center III at No.34 Phan Ke Binh Street, Ba Dinh District, in Hanoi. It will run until May 30.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh