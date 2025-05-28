Culture/art

Vietnamese artists to converge international million-view star Jason Derulo

The GAMA Music Racing Festival will take place on the evening of June 28, gathering international superstar Jason Derulo along with young Vietnamese artists such as Chi Pu, Mono, Kay Tran, Tang Duy Tan, DJ Mie, My My and more.

The GAMA Music Racing Festival is part of a large-scale entertainment series that combines sports and music. The event promises a multi-sensory experience for audiences, featuring a dynamic combination of a speed track and a modern, eye-catching performance stage.

The organizers have officially released information about the GAMA Music Racing Festival, an upcoming large-scale entertainment event that is set to take place on the evening of June 28.

The artists will bring a series of vibrant performances, elaborately staged with modern sound, light and visual effects.

Jason Derulo is an American singer-songwriter renowned for his hit songs “Whatcha Say”, “In My Head”, “It Girl”, “Want to Want Me” and so on, notably his dynamic collaboration with Nora Fatehi in their song 'Snake'.

With a 20-year career, the 36-year-old R&B/pop artist has released five studio albums with hundreds of millions of views and over 41.5 million subscribers on Jason Derulo's official YouTube channel.

International superstar Jason Derulo will perform at the GAMA Music Racing Festival in Vietnam which is a great chance for Vietnamese audiences to experience world-class performances right at home.

GAMA Music Racing Festival is not only a music night, but also a statement of creativity, dedication and aspiration of the Vietnamese production team to reach a global stage.

By Tieu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong

