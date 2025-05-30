Vietnamese comics win bronze at int’l manga awards

Vietnamese manga titled “Chronicles for Man—Noan” by Nguyen Thuy Linh and Nguyen Trung Thach was awarded the Bronze Prize at the 18th Japan International Manga Award.

Vietnamese manga titled “Chronicles for Man—Noan” by Nguyen Thuy Linh and Nguyen Trung Thach is awarded the Bronze Prize at the 18th Japan International Manga Award. (Photo: SGGP)

At the award ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The Japan International Manga Award has been held annually since 2007, with the aim of promoting manga culture worldwide and fostering international cultural exchange.

This year’s competition received a record number of submissions, with 716 entries from 95 countries and territories.

Inspired by the turbulent period of the Trinh–Nguyen–Tay Son civil wars, “Chronicles for Man—Noan” unfolds a fictional 18th-century setting centered around its protagonist, Ly Phuc Anh, a fallen royal on the run. The work was published in 2023 by Du But Books in collaboration with the Youth Publishing House.

Nguyen Trung Thach receives a certificate of merit from Mr. ONO Masuo, Japanese Consul General. (Photo: SGGP)

Nguyen Thuy Linh (R) receives a certificate of merit from Mr. ONO Masuo, Japanese Consul General. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the award ceremony held in Ho Chi Minh City at the Consulate General of Japan in the city on May 28, Mr. ONO Masuo, Japanese Consul General, said that this is the eighth time a Vietnamese author has received the award. This reflects the richness and potential of Vietnamese comic culture on the global stage.

Including the “Chronicles for Man—Noan” 's award, Vietnam has won a total of six prizes, with a bronze for Dat Rong (Dragon Land) in 2012, a silver for Long Than Tuong (Holy Dragon Imperator) in 2015, Dia Nguc Mon (Gateway to Underworld) in 2016, a bronze for Bam thay Tuong, co thay Vu de tim! (Rain in a Moon Night) in 2022, and Dieu nhay cua vu tru” (The Dancing Universe) in 2024.

By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh