Ho Chi Minh City to host Children’s Festival 2025

The third Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Festival 2025, under the theme “Kids Fest—A Colorful Childhood,” will be held at the HCMC Children's House on May 30 – June 1.

The Children’s Marching Band Festival 2024 is held in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

The annual festival, organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and the Ho Chi Minh City Young Pioneer Council, aims to respond to the Action Month for Children 2025 and marks the International Children's Day (June 1).

The festival offers a vibrant playground with educational activities that nurture the emotional and physical well-being of children in the city. It is also an opportunity to mobilize social resources in support of meaningful programs for children while highlighting the important role of families in the community.

A series of standout activities will be featured throughout the event, including a children’s theater stage, musical performances, and a traditional ao dai fashion show by renowned designer Si Hoang. Other highlights include an exchange with marching bands, Rubik’s Cube and yoyo competitions, and creative workshops.

There will be exhibitions, photo booths, reading corners, and themed zones such as “Family Fun,” “I Love Science,” “Colors of Childhood,” “Read with Me,” and “Culinary Culture.”

In addition, children and parents can participate in a variety of engaging workshops focused on life skills and child psychology, alongside lively outdoor games and creative play areas.

Carrying the message “Children Today—The World Tomorrow,” the festival is more than just a day of fun. It is a vibrant celebration where children and their families come together to create unforgettable memories.

The third Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Festival 2025 also marks the 50th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh City Children's House (June 1, 1975–2025).

Through a diverse range of activities, the event reaffirms the vital role and position of the Children's House and its network across the city in providing non-formal education for children. The Children's House has long served as a nurturing space for learning, talent development in arts, culture, and sports, as well as hubs for recreation, cultural exchange, creative exploration, and life skills training. It remains a beloved home of childhood for generations of young citizens in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thien Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh