Hokkaido Festival in Ha Long slated for November

The Hokkaido Festival will take place in Ha Long City, the northern province of Quang Ninh, from November 17 to 19 to promote cultural exchanges, and economic and tourism links between Vietnam and Japan.

The festival, to be held at the October 30 Square and the Quang Ninh planning, fair and exhibition palace in Hong Hai ward of Ha Long, will form part of the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam - Japan diplomatic relations and the 60th founding anniversary of Quang Ninh (October 30, 1963 - 2023), said the provincial People’s Committee.

It added that the Quang Ninh People’s Committee and the Hokkaido prefectural administration will sign an agreement on comprehensive cooperation on this occasion.

The Hokkaido Festival in Ha Long will feature such activities as a Quang Ninh - Japan investment promotion conference, an exhibition of Vietnamese and Japanese cuisine, street art performances, a workshop on cultural-tourism ties and human resources development, and a friendly golf tournament, among others.

The festival aims to help introduce the cultural traditions of Quang Ninh and Hokkaido, as well as the two countries in general, and attract foreign visitors to the Vietnamese province.

The opening ceremony is expected to draw about 4,000-5,000 people, including Japanese artisans and artists, according to the Quang Ninh administration.