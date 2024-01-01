Hoi An ancient city, UNESCO-recognized world cultural heritage, in the central province of Quang Nam served tens of thousands of tourists on the occasion of the New Year holiday from December 30, 2023 to January 1, 2024.

Hoi An welcomes tens of thousands of visitors on New Year holiday

Representatives of the authorities of the province and the city on January 1 welcomed and presented flowers and lanterns, a symbol of Hoi An, to the first foreign visitors to the ancient city.

Truong Thi Ngoc Cam, Director of the city’s Centre for Culture, Sports, Radio and Television, said that to welcome the new year, municipal authorities have organized a series of cultural events to attract tourists such as Quang culinary festival, Hoi An Youth - Countdown Party 2024, and a ceremony to announce Hoi An’s admission to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

Hoi An was recognized as a world cultural heritage in 1999 by UNESCO. The city is also famous for its Ho Tram which was recognized as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 2009.

