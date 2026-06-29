Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space inaugurated at HCMC People's Committee headquarters

The Party Committee of the HCMC People's Committee inaugurated the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space at its headquarters to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh being officially named after President Ho Chi Minh on the morning of June 29.

Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space at the headquarters of the HCMC People's Committee Party Committee.

Designed as an integral part of the administrative workplace, the cultural space enables officials, Party members, civil servants, public employees, and staff to regularly study and apply Ho Chi Minh's ideology, moral example, and leadership style in their daily work.

According to Nguyen Thanh Xuan, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC People's Committee Party Committee, the facility adopts an open-concept design that combines traditional displays with digital technology. Spanning the ground floor to the second floor, it showcases key milestones in Ho Chi Minh's life and revolutionary career, along with exhibits on his political thought, ethics, and leadership philosophy. Photographs, archival materials, books, and digital resources are available to support research and learning, creating a practical venue for cultural activities, political education, and lifelong learning within the Party organization.

Delegates tour the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space.

The project is housed within the historic Toa Thuong Thu building, one of the city's oldest administrative landmarks closely associated with the formation and development of Ho Chi Minh City. The site also holds historical significance as the birthplace of Gia Dinh Bao (Gia Dinh Newspaper), Vietnam's first Vietnamese-language newspaper written in the Latin-based national script.

Party officials said the cultural space is intended to serve as a constant reminder of public service ethics, encouraging officials and Party members to reflect on their responsibilities to citizens, uphold integrity, demonstrate exemplary conduct, and perform their duties with dedication and accountability.

Leaders of the HCMC People's Committee Party Committee present flowers and letters of appreciation to partner organizations.

Director and Editor-in-Chief of the HCMC General Publishing House Nguyen Thanh Loi (L) presents the Journey of Knowledge book collection and the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space e-book collection; The representative of Tre Publishing House (R) donates the Digital Transformation collection, the From Saigon-Gia Dinh to Ho Chi Minh City collection, and the complete Ho Chi Minh Heritage e-book series to the HCMC People's Committee Party Committee.

The Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space is expected to become an important political, cultural, and educational venue for grassroots Party organizations, while also welcoming officials, youth union members, association members, and visiting delegations to explore and gain a deeper understanding of Ho Chi Minh's enduring legacy and values.

At the inauguration ceremony, the Party Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization signed a cooperation agreement with the HCMC General Publishing House, and the HCMC People's Committee Youth Union partnered with Tre Publishing House. The agreements aim to maximize the effectiveness of the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space, promote reading culture, and foster a lifelong learning environment among Party members, public servants, and young people.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan