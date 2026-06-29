Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space inaugurated at HCMC People's Committee headquarters

Designed as an integral part of the administrative workplace, the cultural space enables officials, Party members, civil servants, public employees, and staff to regularly study and apply Ho Chi Minh's ideology, moral example, and leadership style in their daily work.
According to Nguyen Thanh Xuan, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC People's Committee Party Committee, the facility adopts an open-concept design that combines traditional displays with digital technology. Spanning the ground floor to the second floor, it showcases key milestones in Ho Chi Minh's life and revolutionary career, along with exhibits on his political thought, ethics, and leadership philosophy. Photographs, archival materials, books, and digital resources are available to support research and learning, creating a practical venue for cultural activities, political education, and lifelong learning within the Party organization.
The project is housed within the historic Toa Thuong Thu building, one of the city's oldest administrative landmarks closely associated with the formation and development of Ho Chi Minh City. The site also holds historical significance as the birthplace of Gia Dinh Bao (Gia Dinh Newspaper), Vietnam's first Vietnamese-language newspaper written in the Latin-based national script.
Party officials said the cultural space is intended to serve as a constant reminder of public service ethics, encouraging officials and Party members to reflect on their responsibilities to citizens, uphold integrity, demonstrate exemplary conduct, and perform their duties with dedication and accountability.
The Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space is expected to become an important political, cultural, and educational venue for grassroots Party organizations, while also welcoming officials, youth union members, association members, and visiting delegations to explore and gain a deeper understanding of Ho Chi Minh's enduring legacy and values.
At the inauguration ceremony, the Party Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization signed a cooperation agreement with the HCMC General Publishing House, and the HCMC People's Committee Youth Union partnered with Tre Publishing House. The agreements aim to maximize the effectiveness of the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space, promote reading culture, and foster a lifelong learning environment among Party members, public servants, and young people.