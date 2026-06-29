HCMC steps up monitoring of ineligible fishing vessels

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has issued procedures for the management of fishing vessels that are not eligible to operate within the city.

Fishing vessels from Long Hai Commune in HCMC dock at Hung Thai Fishing Port. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the new procedures, people's committees of communes, wards, and special zones are assigned to take the lead, in coordination with the Department of Agriculture and Environment and relevant agencies, in managing ineligible fishing vessels in their localities. Local authorities are responsible for monitoring, inspecting, and verifying information on such vessels; affixing identification signs indicating their ineligible status; installing Global Positioning System (GPS) devices; and arranging designated centralized mooring areas to facilitate monitoring and management.

In addition, local authorities are tasked with informing and encouraging vessel owners to complete all required procedures, including vessel registration, technical inspection, fishing license issuance, food safety certification, and installation of vessel monitoring systems, before their vessels resume fishing operations.

Local authorities are also required to establish communication groups through information technology applications or other appropriate channels to update management information on locally registered fishing vessels that are operating or moored in other provinces and cities. In addition, vessel owners must submit weekly photographs showing the vessel's location, GPS coordinates, and mooring area and notify commune-level officials when their vessels become eligible to resume fishing.

For vessels registered in one locality but currently moored in another locality within Ho Chi Minh City, the People's Committee of the commune where the vessel is registered must proactively coordinate with the People's Committee of the commune where the vessel is moored to transfer management responsibilities in accordance with regulations.

By Dong Son - Translated by Kim Khanh