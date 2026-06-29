HCMC appoints new Can Gio Commune leader

Ho Chi Minh City has appointed Deputy Director of the Department of Construction Mai Trung Hung to key Party and government positions in Can Gio Commune as the city advances major infrastructure and urban development projects in the coastal area.

On the morning of June 29, in Can Gio Commune, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Organization Commission, in coordination with the Department of Home Affairs and the Can Gio Commune Party Committee, held a conference to announce personnel decisions.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong presents the appointment decisions and flowers to congratulate the officials on their new assignments. Photo: Viet Dung

Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, chaired the event and presented the decisions.

Also attending were Dinh Thanh Nhan, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Organization Commission, along with leaders of several departments, agencies and localities.

At the conference, Dinh Thanh Nhan announced the decision of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to appoint Mai Trung Hung, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, to the Executive Committee and Standing Committee of the Can Gio Commune Party Committee, where he will serve as Deputy Secretary of the Commune Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term.

Pham Van Tuyen, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs, announced the decision of the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to transfer Mai Trung Hung to the Can Gio Commune People's Committee for nomination and election as Chairman of the Can Gio Commune People's Committee for the 2026-2031 term.

At the same time, the Department of Home Affairs also announced the decision of the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to transfer Vo Huu Thang, Chairman of the Can Gio Commune People's Committee, and Ho Van Binh, Vice Chairman of the Can Gio Commune People's Committee, to the Department of Home Affairs.

Assigning the new responsibilities, Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong said personnel transfers are a routine task of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee. He noted that Can Gio is an area of special importance to Ho Chi Minh City, serving as both the city's gateway to the sea and a strategically significant location for national defense and security.

The city has also identified the area for development through several major projects, including the Ben Thanh-Can Gio metro line, Can Gio Bridge, the Can Gio coastal urban development project, Can Gio International Transshipment Port, and planned connectivity with the Vung Tau area. Therefore, leadership and governance in the locality are of great importance, with a direct impact on the development of both Can Gio and Ho Chi Minh City.

Noting that Mai Trung Hung has extensive professional training in the construction sector, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dang Minh Thong urged him to quickly familiarize himself with local conditions. His immediate priorities should include reviewing planning, construction and land management, while coordinating with the Standing Committee of the Can Gio Commune Party Committee to reassess planning schemes and make timely recommendations as Ho Chi Minh City implements adjustments to its master plans.

He also instructed the local administration to promptly review and resolve outstanding land-related issues, strengthen management of construction order, improve urban aesthetics and enhance environmental protection.

At the same time, he expressed hope that the Standing Committee of the Can Gio Commune Party Committee would support Mai Trung Hung in quickly adapting to his new role, fostering unity and successfully achieving the commune's development goals and assigned tasks.

Speaking after receiving the appointment, Mai Trung Hung said he was honored by the trust placed in him by the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to serve in Can Gio Commune and recognized the significant responsibility of the position. He said that after nearly 30 years working in the construction sector, his professional experience would provide a solid foundation for his new assignment.

However, he acknowledged that working at the local level would bring different requirements and challenges, and pledged to continue learning, quickly adapt to his new responsibilities with humility and a strong sense of accountability, and strive to successfully fulfill all assigned duties.

By Cam Nuong - Translated by Anh Quan