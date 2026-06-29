Families serve as foundation for Ho Chi Minh City's sustainable development

Ho Chi Minh City honored 104 exemplary cultural and happy families on June 29, highlighting the family's central role in social development as the city adapts to its new two-tier local government model.

Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, commends exemplary cultural and happy families.

On the morning of June 29, at the City Theater, the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Family Affairs, under the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, held a ceremony honoring outstanding cultural and happy families under the theme Mat troi hanh phuc (The Sun of Happiness).

The event marked the 25th anniversary of Vietnamese Family Day (June 28, 2001 – June 28, 2026).

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee congratulated the 104 families honored at the event. He said the families represented the brightest examples among millions of households that have nurtured the values of compassion, love and responsibility in Ho Chi Minh City.

He said that in implementing Politburo Resolution 80 on the development of Vietnamese culture, building people and developing families have become increasingly strategic, with the family continuing to serve as the foundation of society, the place where character is formed, cultural values are cultivated and human resources for the city's sustainable development are created.

Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, commends exemplary happy elderly families.

According to Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong, the quality of life, human development index and level of happiness among families across the city have continued to improve. Investment in comprehensive human development, enhanced social welfare and the promotion of equity have remained at the center of the city's priorities. Policies on education, healthcare, culture and sports have been implemented effectively at the grassroots level.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong commends exemplary cultural and happy families.

At the same time, the criteria for building happy families have become deeply embedded in daily life and have been translated into the awareness and voluntary actions of residents.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the event

The Vice Chairman called on Party committees, local authorities, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, socio-political organizations, specialized agencies under the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the people's committees of wards, communes and special zones to continue strengthening awareness, innovation and the effectiveness of state management in family affairs.

He added that family-related targets should be meaningfully incorporated into the annual socio-economic development planning system. Simultaneously, every family should continue promoting the traditions of patriotism, compassion, a commitment to learning, solidarity and responsibility toward the community.

At this historic stage, as the city operates under its new two-tier local government model, the role of the family has become even more central. As administrative boundaries expand, the family serves as the fastest channel for receiving and disseminating public policies, while acting as a stronghold for preserving regional cultural identity and maintaining social stability from each household across the city.

The 104 families honored today are living examples, symbols of that spirit, said Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee. He noted that across generations and professions from farmers and factory workers to veterans and civil servants, each family shares a common bond that is a life rooted in kindness, responsibility, and an unyielding will to succeed.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong also said efforts should continue to innovate public awareness campaigns, while maximizing the exemplary role of officials and Party members in building model families. At the same time, authorities should proactively warn of emerging social risks affecting family structures, including domestic violence, divorce and, in particular, the prolonged trend of low birth rates, while expanding models that recognize and promote good people and good deeds.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan commends exemplary young families.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan