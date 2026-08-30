Travel

Foreign visitors explore Ho Chi Minh City through Vespa tours, local experiences

SGGPO

Renewed tourism products and more immersive local experiences are giving Ho Chi Minh City a fresh appeal among international visitors.

On August 29, international media representatives, TikTokers and buyers continued taking part in destination tours and experiences in the city as part of the International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2026).

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International visitors explore Ho Chi Minh City by Vespa. Photo: SGGP/ Linh Thuy

Hoang Thuy Linh, Deputy Director of Marketing and Communications at Saigontourist Travel, said that the company is organizing familiarization trips for ministers, mayors, media representatives, TikTokers and international buyers from August 24 to August 31.

The trips cover destinations in Ho Chi Minh City, including Cu Chi, as well as Vung Tau, Con Dao, Ho Tram, Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Mui Ne.

The Ho Chi Minh City itineraries focus on hands-on experiences, giving visitors a chance to immerse themselves in local culture.

The groups visit the Reunification Hall, the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of Fine Arts and the Saigon River waterfront, while also exploring the city on Vespa scooters.

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An international group tours Ho Chi Minh City on a program organized by Saigontourist Travel. Photo: SGGP/ Han Gia

By refreshing tourism products and placing greater emphasis on authentic local experiences, Ho Chi Minh City is seeking to strengthen its distinctive appeal to international travelers.

Tourism businesses also reported a series of memoranda of understanding and major business deals signed during ITE HCMC 2026.

Saigontourist Travel has scheduled meetings with more than 100 domestic and international partners from markets including India, Sri Lanka, France, China, the US, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan and Russia.

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Visitors select tours at ITE HCMC 2026. Photo: SGGP/ Han Gia

Meanwhile, Vietluxtour is focusing on inbound and MICE tourism. The company has held more than 80 B2B meetings with partners from Europe, the US, Australia and Asia, with more than 40 percent of its partners signing memoranda of understanding at ITE HCMC 2026.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Ho Chi Minh City tourism ITE HCMC 2026 international visitors Vespa tours local experiences Saigontourist Travel Vietluxtour inbound tourism MICE tourism

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