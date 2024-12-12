Ho Chi Minh City's tourism sector booms thanks to “Business Travel”

As 2024 comes to a close in less than a month, Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism sector has recorded positive milestones. One notable highlight is the appeal of group travelers, especially business travelers.

The term “Business Travel” is different from MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) as it involves investors and entrepreneurs seeking new markets, conducting trade transactions, and engaging in the Merges and Acquisitions (M&E) activities.

Recently, in Manila, the Philippines, the World Travel Awards honored Ho Chi Minh City as Asia’s Leading Business Travel Destination 2024 along with other prestigious awards such as Asia’s Leading Festival & Event Destination 2024 and Asia’s Leading City Tourist Board 2024.

These awards and strong promotional activities are seen as stepping stones to bringing Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam closer to international friends.

According to tourism experts, the specialized Business Travel segment is increasingly popular, helping to connect and open numerous cross-border investment opportunities for domestic enterprises.

At the recent International Tourism Fair in Ho Chi Minh City and the International Gift and Souvenir Fair at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, exhibitors noted a significant increase in Business Travel visitors who have thoroughly researched products, scheduled business tours and sought export orders to the Middle East, India, the United States and South Africa.

Ho Chi Minh City has attracted these business travelers thanks to its status as a major economic and service hub of the country, a destination integrating tourism, entertainment and relaxation, and convenient domestic and international connections. Business travelers going to Ho Chi Minh City receive huge opportunities for cooperation and business.

At Tan Son Nhat Airport, there are two business lounges, Le Saigonnais and Jasmine operated by SASCO and recognized by PAX International for best business lounges in Asia in 2021 and 2023. Jasmine is the first business lounge in Vietnam exclusively for Muslim passengers, marking a significant step in Vietnam’s aviation services.

Regarding cuisine, Ho Chi Minh City is also a center for diverse and delicious dishes, attracting visitors. For example, the Michelin Guide honored 42 affordable Vietnamese restaurants this year with 24 ones in Ho Chi Minh City, featuring dishes like pancakes, beef stew and Vietnamese noodles.

The city has also designed special tours and has specific reception policies for group travelers, including Business Travel guests.

Thanks to its tourism hub advantage, the functional agencies in Ho Chi Minh City are working harder to attract high-spending visitors for sightseeing, meetings, and relaxation, focusing on improving service quality, tourism human resources, ensuring food safety, handling street vendors, and creating standout products like Thieng Lieng eco-tourism in Can Gio District and the "Saigon River Sightseeing" waterway for night city tours on the Saigon River. Special festivals like the Ho Chi Minh City Water Festival and the International Tourism Fair are also key attractions.

Thanks to these methodical and in-depth steps, Ho Chi Minh City's tourism sector has had a bumper year, expecting to welcome six million international visitors, an increase of nearly 20 percent compared to the same period in 2023, with total revenue of VND190 trillion (US$7.5 million), up 18.8 percent over the same period last year which would be a base for a high expectation in the next year.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong