Vietnam’s textile and garment industry accelerates global supply chain expansion

The Vietnamese textile and garment industry is accelerating its global integration and digital transformation efforts, as demonstrated by the Vietnam Textile and Garment International Exhibition 2025 (VTG 2025).

The Vietnam Textile and Garment International Exhibition 2025 (VTG 2025) has brought together more than 400 enterprises from 10 countries and territories, highlighting Vietnam’s growing role in the global textile and garment supply chain.

At the exhibition, businesses showcase automated embroidery systems and other cutting-edge machinery, reflecting the sector’s ongoing shift toward smart and sustainable manufacturing.

Jointly organized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Promotion Agency, Vinexad Company, and Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service, VTG 2025 officially opened yesterday at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City. The event serves as a key platform for domestic enterprises to drive digital transformation, adopt advanced technologies, and strengthen international partnerships.

According to Chairman Pham Xuan Hong of the Ho Chi Minh City Textile and Garment Embroidery Association, Vietnam’s textile and garment export turnover in the first nine months of 2025 is estimated at approximately US$34.75 billion, marking a 7.7 percent increase over the same period last year. This growth signals a recovery following recent challenges. However, the industry continues to face significant cost pressures, with raw material imports reaching $16 billion, including $11 billion for fabric alone.

Mr. Hong noted that new tax regulations in key export markets have led to higher inventory levels and slower consumption. He emphasized that this is a pivotal time for the industry to transform through technological and managerial innovation. Digital transformation, in particular, is considered essential for improving traceability, complying with stringent U.S. and EU standards, and enhancing competitiveness within global supply chains.

VTG 2025 offers Vietnamese enterprises the opportunity to explore emerging technologies, including automated systems, digital production lines, quality inspection solutions, and data management platforms. Global brands, including Epson, Ta Yu Machine, Regen-Tech, Huayan Elastic, and Newecotech Inc introduced innovations designed to conserve energy, reduce waste, and boost productivity in a green and smart direction.

Industry experts highlighted that digital technology not only optimizes operations but also facilitates deeper participation in global supply chains, where transparency, sustainability, and traceability have become mandatory benchmarks.

Within the exhibition framework, a three-day seminar series will focus on the themes of 'Digital Transformation – Circular Production – Sustainable Development'. These discussions aim to shape a new strategic direction for Vietnam’s textile and garment industry, building a digital, green, and sustainable supply chain that strengthens the country’s position on the global export map.

