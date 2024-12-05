Travel

Ho Chi Minh City welcomes 1,000 MICE visitors from India

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism last night held a ceremony to welcome a MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) delegation totaling 1,000 visitors.

These visitors come from JB Pharma, a leading Indian pharmaceutical company.

BD.jpg
The MICE delegation visits Saigon Central Post Office.
Cu Chi.jpg
The MICE delegation visits the Cu Chi Tunnels historic site.

During their stay in Ho Chi Minh City, the delegation will visit several famous destinations such as the headquarters of the People's Committee and the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City, which has been classified as National Architectural Artistic Relic; the War Remnants Museum; Saigon Opera House; Saigon Central Post Office, the Cu Chi Tunnels historic site and Ben Thanh Market.

Besides, the visitors will also enjoy Vietnamese and Indian cuisine.

The municipal Department of Tourism informed that Ho Chi Minh City has attracted many MICE delegations from the United States, India, South Africa and so on, showing a positive signal of recovery for the international MICE market.

Ho Chi Minh City continues to improve service quality and refresh its tourism products to attract high-spending, potential visitors.

It is estimated that this year, Ho Chi Minh City will attract around 45 million visitors, including approximately six million international visitors and over 38 million domestic tourists. The total tourism revenue of Ho Chi Minh City is expected to reach VND190 trillion (US$7.5 billion), an increase of 18.8 percent compared to the previous year.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong

