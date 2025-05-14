Ho Chi Minh City values cooperation with Russian localities

Last night, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi made the statement while attending the ceremony to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of the Russian Federation organized by the Russian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi speaks at the event

On behalf of the city's leaders and people, Deputy Secretary Nguyen Thanh Nghi sent congratulations to the staff of the Russian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City; emphasizing that this is an important and sacred historical event not only for the Russian people and countries that used to belong to the former Soviet Union, but also for all peace-loving peoples around the world. According to him, this victory is the driving force to promote national liberation movements around the world, lighting up the belief in justice, freedom and peace for future generations.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi emphasized that, building on the strong bilateral ties between Vietnam and Russia, Ho Chi Minh City has fostered the cooperative relationship with several major Russian localities, including Moscow, Saint Petersburg, and Vladivostok. He affirmed that enhancing friendship and collaboration with Russian localities, organizations, and enterprises remains a key priority in the city’s international integration strategy. He expressed confidence that the partnership between the southern largest city and its Russian counterparts—and the broader Vietnam-Russia friendship—will continue to grow in a strong, sustainable, and effective manner.

Consul General of the Russian Federation in Ho Chi Minh City Timur Sirozevich Sadykov speaks at the event

Consul General of the Russian Federation in Ho Chi Minh City Timur Sirozevich Sadykov remarked that for the Russian people, Victory Day holds a significance far beyond that of a traditional anniversary. It is deeply etched into the collective memory of the nation. He added that this victory is not only a source of national pride but also a lasting moral obligation.

In the context of the current geopolitical volatility, Russia has expressed deep gratitude for Vietnam's unwavering support. General Secretary To Lam's visit to Moscow to attend the 80th anniversary Victory Day parade reaffirmed the profound and enduring friendship between Russia and Vietnam.

By Minh Chau- Translated by Anh Quan