Ho Chi Minh City unveils short film series promoting tourism

The Department of Tourism of Ho Chi Minh City on July 9 held a ceremony to announce a series of short films promoting the city’s tourism.

Director of the Department of Tourism of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa congratulates restaurants and eateries honored by the MICHELIN Guide in 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

The event is part of a series of promotional activities aimed at boosting Ho Chi Minh City tourism, conveying the message "Ho Chi Minh City Welcomes Visitors – Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City" to domestic and international tourists.

The series of short pictures themed “A Vibrant Journey” will offer new experiences and perspectives to tourists to explore and learn about the city's history, culture, cuisine, architecture, and diverse arts, tourist attractions, and tourism services.

The tourism promotion films will provide viewers an opportunity to visit impressive tourist destinations, enjoy the unique and distinctive beauty of the southern metropolis with numerous famous landmarks and beautiful natural landscapes, cultural heritage sites as well as experience the diverse culinary scene, the vibrant and dynamic atmosphere, the hospitality of the people.

The movies present many tourist attractions in the list of “Ho Chi Minh City-100 interesting things” and restaurants rated in the MICHELIN Guide Vietnam.

Director of the Department of Tourism of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The film series see the participation of several celebrities, including Miss Intercontinental 2022 Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc, first runner-up of of Miss Vietnam Photogenic 2012 Vu Ngoc Hoang Oanh, Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 Nguyen Thi Ngoc Chau, Miss World Vietnam 2022 Huynh Nguyen Mai Phuong, second runner-up of Miss World Vietnam 2022 Nguyen Phuong Nhi, Miss Vietnam 2022 Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy, actors and actresses namely Tung Yuki, Le Xuan Thao, Nguyen Minh Giang, Nguyen Huu Long, Ngo Thi Minh Duy, Le Kien Cuong, Dani M, Ksenia Smirnova, Ana & Adrian.

Films promote HCMC tourism and the quintessence of Vietnamese cuisine on Discovery channel with the participation of Miss Intercontinental 2022 Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc and TV host, chef, and food writer Sarah Huang Benjamin.

At the announcement ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

At the announcement ceremony, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism also introduced the Ho Chi Minh City tourism brand identity system, official media channels on social networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Zalo, TikTok, and YouTube to provide information and answer all questions about tourism activities, programs, and events in the city.

On this occasion, the municipal Department of Tourism also introduced the Ho Chi Minh City e-tourism publication providing visitors with a vivid, pleasant, and realistic description to meet the demand for tourists’ online travel information search.

Foreign tourists visit Ben Thanh Market in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

At the event, the Department of Tourism of the city also awarded letters of congratulation to new restaurants and eateries honored by the MICHELIN Guide in 2024 to acknowledge and encourage the impressive achievements of the city’s food service industry.

MICHELIN Guide Vietnam 2024 has just presented the most extensive list of 164 restaurants in major cities. Of these, HCMC has two one-Michelin star restaurants; eight establishments joined the latest Bib Gourmand list, and 16 MICHELIN Selected facilities. In addition, a young chef received the Young Chef Award from Michelin Guide.

Related News MICHELIN Guide Vietnam’s 2nd edition reveals selection

By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh