Ho Chi Minh City to promptly re-check trees on school campuses

The educational facilities in Ho Chi Minh City are required to re-check trees on school campuses amid storms and natural disasters to ensure the safety of pupils and teachers.

As of this afternoon, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee sent an official letter to ask the Municipal Department of Education and Training, the Department of Public Security and the People’s Committee of District 1 to review and handle the cases of an uprooted ancient tree in the yard of Tran Van On Secondary School in District 1 this morning.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc assigned the Municipal Department of Education and Training to promptly coordinate with the People’s Committee of District 1 to visit and encourage pupils and passersby who were hit by a falling tree.

Notably, the relevant units were asked to grasp the incident, clarify responsibilities and submit a report in detail related to the incident to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

This morning, an ancient tamarind tree suddenly fell and injured one pupil and five others.