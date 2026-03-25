Ho Chi Minh City to pour over US$46 million in Rach Tra tidal sluice

The sluice is designed to work in tandem with the local irrigation system to prevent tidal intrusion and improve drainage, thereby reducing flooding across 37,162 hectares in the northwest of the city.

The Ben Nghe tidal sluice in Ho Chi Minh City (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City plans to invest more than VND1.23 trillion (US$46.6 million) to build the Rach Tra tidal sluice in its northwestern area, part of efforts to address urban flooding.

The project has recently been approved in principle by the municipal People’s Committee and will be managed by the city’s Urban Infrastructure Construction and Investment Project Management Board.

The sluice is designed to work in tandem with the local irrigation system to prevent tidal intrusion and improve drainage, thereby reducing flooding across 37,162 hectares in the northwest of the city. The area covers Dong Thanh, Binh My, Hoc Mon, Phu Hoa Dong, Cu Chi, Xuan Thoi Son, Ba Diem, Vinh Loc, Tan Vinh Loc, and Binh Loi communes.

The project is also expected to increase water storage capacity in canals, enhance water supply during the dry season, and help reduce pollution in the Hoc Mon – Bac Binh Chanh irrigation system, as well as the Tham Luong – Ben Cat – Nuoc Len canal system.

Funded entirely by the municipal budget, the project will be implemented in Dong Thanh and Binh My communes between 2026 and 2029.

Under the plan, the sluice will be 80 meters wide with two bays, equipped with steel gates operated by hydraulic cylinders, and constructed using reinforced concrete.

The project also includes the construction of a navigation lock 15 meters wide, also built with reinforced concrete and operated by hydraulic cylinders.

In addition, an operations and management building covering around 300 square meters will be developed as part of the project.

Vietnamplus