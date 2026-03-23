Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC to elect key positions of People’s Council, People’s Committee next week

SGGPO

The first session of the 11th-tenure Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term is scheduled to take place on March 30, during which key leadership positions of the municipal People’s Council and People’s Committee will be elected.

z7506223911009-d4a30f7986377891ceec3caca35c8000-6613-5163.jpg
Delegates of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council vote at the 8th session of the 10th-tenure People’s Council. (Photo: SGGP)

The event will take place at the City Hall, located at 111 Ba Huyen Thanh Quan Street, Xuan Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

At the session, the Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee will present reports on the results of the elections and the verification of the eligibility of elected deputies to the municipal People’s Council. Certificates will also be presented to deputies of the 11th-tenure People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term.

The session will focus on electing key leadership positions for the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and People’s Committee. Delegates will elect leadership positions of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, including the chairperson, vice chairpersons, and heads of its committees. They will also decide on the establishment of the council’s committees and adopt a resolution of the Standing Committee approving the number and list of deputy heads and members of these committees.

In addition, the session will elect the chairperson, vice chairpersons, and members of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

In addition, delegates will elect people’s jurors of the municipal People’s Court and regional People’s Courts and adopt a resolution on the schedule of regular sessions of the People’s Council for 2026.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

key positions People’s Council People’s Committee 11th-tenure Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn