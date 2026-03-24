HCMC leaders pay their last respects to Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man

The delegation representing the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, led by Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, visited and offered condolences for the passing of Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man.
Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Member of the Politburo and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, along with members of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, sent funeral wreaths in tribute.
Expressing profound condolences, Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, wrote in the book of mourning for Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man. “The passing of Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man is a great loss to the Catholic Church in Vietnam and the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City. He leaves behind a profound legacy marked by compassion, humility, and a spirit of dialogue. Under his leadership, the religious life and patriotism of the Catholic community were strengthened, fostering a community of believers devoted to both God and the nation, living a ‘good life and a beautiful faith.’”
Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet stated that Ho Chi Minh City highly values and sincerely appreciates the tireless efforts of Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man in making practical contributions to social welfare activities, caring for the poor and vulnerable groups, and contributing to the development of a progressive, humane, and compassionate Ho Chi Minh City.
According to the official obituary, Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man passed away at 5:22 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, at the Pastoral Center of the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City. He was 92 years old, with 61 years of priesthood, 33 years as a bishop, and 23 years as a cardinal.
The encoffining ceremony for Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man took place at 3:00 p.m. on March 23. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on March 27 at the Pastoral Center of the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City.