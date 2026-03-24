HCMC leaders pay their last respects to Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders paid their respects to the late Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man, former Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City, on March 23.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet and delegates pay their last respects to Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation representing the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, led by Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, visited and offered condolences for the passing of Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Member of the Politburo and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, along with members of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, sent funeral wreaths in tribute.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet extends her condolences to President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam cum Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City, Joseph Nguyen Nang. (Photo: SGGP)

Expressing profound condolences, Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, wrote in the book of mourning for Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man. “The passing of Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man is a great loss to the Catholic Church in Vietnam and the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City. He leaves behind a profound legacy marked by compassion, humility, and a spirit of dialogue. Under his leadership, the religious life and patriotism of the Catholic community were strengthened, fostering a community of believers devoted to both God and the nation, living a ‘good life and a beautiful faith.’”

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet stated that Ho Chi Minh City highly values and sincerely appreciates the tireless efforts of Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man in making practical contributions to social welfare activities, caring for the poor and vulnerable groups, and contributing to the development of a progressive, humane, and compassionate Ho Chi Minh City.

The delegation of Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders pay their respects to the late Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man, former Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City, on March 23. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the official obituary, Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man passed away at 5:22 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, at the Pastoral Center of the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City. He was 92 years old, with 61 years of priesthood, 33 years as a bishop, and 23 years as a cardinal.

The encoffining ceremony for Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man took place at 3:00 p.m. on March 23. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on March 27 at the Pastoral Center of the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet records a condolence message in the book of mourning. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc extends his condolences to President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam cum Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City, Joseph Nguyen Nang. (Photo: SGGP)

Related News Funeral arrangement for Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man announced

By Van Minh, Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh