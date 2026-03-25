HCMC authorities accelerate transport projects linking Long Thanh Airport

On March 24, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee issued Official Document No. 2250/UBND-DA on accelerating the progress of transport projects linking to Long Thanh International Airport.

Expansion of interchange linking HCMC–Long Thanh Expressway with Ring Road 3 (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the chairman of the municipal People’s Committee requested heads of departments, agencies, project investors, and relevant units to strictly implement the directives of the Government Standing Committee, the Deputy Prime Minister, the Ministry of Construction, and the city authorities. In addition, they are required to intensify review efforts, expedite assigned tasks, and ensure that all projects meet the prescribed timelines.

Regarding the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 project, the city authorities instructed the Management Board for Transport Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects to urgently rectify contractor performance, enhance the mobilization of manpower, equipment, materials, and financial resources, and review and adjust construction measures as necessary. These efforts aim to ensure the full completion and operational launch of the project before June 30.

For the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway project, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee assigned the Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board to urgently complete all project components, finalize acceptance procedures, and submit reports to the State Acceptance Council for inspection and approval. The main expressway section under Component Project 3 is required to be put into operation before March 31.

Regarding the project of Phu My 2 Bridge, relevant departments, agencies, investors, and stakeholders have been instructed to strengthen coordination to ensure implementation progress in line with the plan approved by the municipal People’s Committee.

As for the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 project, the Department of Construction has been tasked with urgently organizing the appraisal process and submitting component projects for approval before March 30 in compliance with applicable legal regulations.

Regarding railway projects connecting to Long Thanh International Airport, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has called for accelerating the progress of Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line 2 (Ben Thanh – Tham Luong), ensuring its completion and operation by 2030.

For Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line 2 (Ben Thanh – Thu Thiem), the city authorities noted that several key tasks have fallen behind schedule and requested relevant departments and agencies to strictly fulfill their responsibilities. In the event of continued delays, heads of the respective units will be held accountable before the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee.

As for the Thu Thiem–Long Thanh Railway, relevant units are required to continue implementation in accordance with previous directives and to promptly report to the municipal People’s Committee any difficulties or obstacles beyond their authority for timely consideration and guidance.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh