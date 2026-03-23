HCMC marks 95th youth union anniversary, honors outstanding initiatives

Along with this, leaders called on young people to take a leading role in shaping the city’s future.

Senior and former leaders of the Party, State, and Ho Chi Minh City congratulate collectives receiving the 2026 Ho Hao Hon Awards. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

On the evening of March 22, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union organized a ceremony to mark the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931 – March 26, 2026) and presented the 24th Ho Hao Hon Awards in 2026.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Le Quoc Phong, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, emphasized that with their youth, dedication, patriotism, steadfast will, and creativity, as well as their readiness to overcome challenges, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union has effectively implemented revolutionary movements.

Mr. Le Quoc Phong, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

The organization has continuously expanded its outreach, united young people, and provided care and support for youth and children, affirming its role as a reliable reserve force of the Party and a socialist training ground for Vietnamese youth.

He called on Youth Union organizations at all levels, as well as young people across the city, to focus on several key tasks. In particular, youth must clearly recognize their mission and responsibility in taking the lead in shaping the image and position of Ho Chi Minh City in the country’s new era of development.

They should continue to uphold the spirit of dedication, address practical issues linked to the city’s development, and contribute to sustainable growth that balances technological advancement with the preservation and promotion of humanistic values.

Mr. Le Quoc Phong stressed that young people should not only be beneficiaries but also active contributors to building a civilized and modern city. They are expected to play a proactive role in tackling challenges such as flooding, environmental pollution, and traffic congestion, while also taking the lead in preventing drug abuse and other social evils.

He also highlighted the need to further strengthen Youth Union organizations and youth groups under its leadership, ensuring they serve as comprehensive training environments that contribute to developing high-quality human resources for the city.

Highlighting the event, the Central Committee of the Youth Union honored nine individuals with the “For the Young Generation” insignia for their contributions to youth work. The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union received the Traditional Flag from the city’s People’s Committee, while outstanding initiatives and solutions were recognized through the 24th Ho Hao Hon Awards.

>>>Below are some photos at the event.

By Cam Tuyet, Cam Nuong- Translated by Huyen Huong