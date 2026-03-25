HCMC leaders congratulate sports sector on 80th anniversary of Sports Day

City officials visited key sports institutions to honor their contributions, urging continued innovation and investment in training, high-performance development, and grassroots fitness as Vietnam marks eight decades of sporting achievements.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc congratulates the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Vietnam Sports Day (March 27, 1946 – March 27, 2026), a delegation led by Duong Anh Duc, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, visited and extended congratulations to outstanding units in the sector on March 24. The delegation also included Nguyen Viet Long, Deputy Head of the commission.

During a visit to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, Mr. Duong Anh Duc acknowledged and highly appreciated the contributions of the department’s leadership and its sports divisions in advising city authorities to organize a wide range of physical training and sports activities. These efforts have helped create favorable conditions for residents to improve their health and quality of life.

At the same time, he highlighted the implementation of strategies for high-performance sports development, which have delivered notable achievements and reinforced Ho Chi Minh City’s standing in both national and international arenas. He urged the department to continue renewing its thinking, promoting innovation, and enhancing its advisory role to meet the evolving demands of sports development in line with practical needs and modern trends.

The delegation also visited and congratulated the Ho Chi Minh City University of Physical Education and Sports. There, Head Duong Anh Duc expressed appreciation to the institution’s leadership, staff, and lecturers for their sustained efforts in reforming training programs, contributing to the development of school sports and fostering a healthy educational environment that lays a strong foundation for the future of Vietnamese sports.

On the same day, Le Van Minh, Standing Deputy Head of the Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, visited and congratulated outstanding collectives and individuals in the sports sector at the Ba Ria–Vung Tau Provincial Center for Culture, Arts and Sports in Ba Ria Ward. He encouraged the unit to further improve training quality, prioritize investment in key disciplines, focus on nurturing young athletes, promote physical fitness movements, and apply science and technology to enhance the overall standing of Ho Chi Minh City’s sports sector.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan