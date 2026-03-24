Nearly VND320 billion invested in Thong Nhat Stadium upgrade

Ho Chi Minh City has commenced a major renovation of Thong Nhat Stadium, aiming to meet national and international sporting standards by 2027.

Officials perform the groundbreaking rituals for the Thong Nhat Stadium project. (Photo: SGGP/Dung Phuong)

On the morning of March 24, the Management Board for Civil and Industrial Construction Investment Projects, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the renovation and upgrade of Thong Nhat Stadium in Dien Hong Ward.

Thong Nhat Stadium is a long-standing venue with significant historical value and is considered a symbol of sports in Ho Chi Minh City. However, over the years, the facility has seriously deteriorated, making it difficult to host major events.

The renovation and upgrade project is a key initiative under the program “Development of Ho Chi Minh City’s Sports Sector to 2035”. The project is managed by the Management Board for Civil and Industrial Construction Investment Projects, with a total investment of VND319.887 billion (nearly US$12.2 million) from the state budget. This work is expected to be completed in 2027.

Perspective view of Thong Nhat Stadium

The project aims to meet the needs of competition, training and coaching for high-performance athletes, while also serving public fitness demands.

Thong Nhat Stadium has deteriorated, limiting its ability to host major events. (Photo: SGGP/Dung Phuong)

Major components include the construction of new grandstands B, C1 and D1 with a total floor area of 20,327.1 square meters, providing approximately 9,783 seats. Existing grandstands A, C and D will also be renovated, bringing total stadium capacity to 17,750 seats upon completion.

In addition, the project will upgrade sports infrastructure, including the pitch and athletics track to international standards, as well as technical systems such as power supply, lighting and water and drainage systems.

Delegates attend the groundbreaking rituals for the Thong Nhat Stadium project. (Photo: SGGP/Dung Phuong)

In his remarks at the commencement ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Nam Nhan, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, said that Thong Nhat Stadium is a top priority in the broader upgrade of Ho Chi Minh City’s sports facilities. The comprehensive renovation is expected to revitalize the venue and contribute to the city’s development.

The Thong Nhat Stadium renovation project is expected to be completed in 2027. (Photo: SGGP/Dung Phuong)

The sports sector hopes that after the upgrade, Thong Nhat Stadium will meet all necessary standards to successfully host major national and international sporting events.

By Nguyen Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong