HCMC to continue applying approved zoning and commune plans until 2027

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City have directed the continued enforcement of approved zoning and commune master plans, ensuring consistency across planning levels until new plans are issued or existing ones expire by the end of 2027.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued a directive to departments, agencies and relevant units on continuing the implementation and management of approved zoning plans and commune master plans across the city.

A residential area in Hiep Phuoc Commune (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Accordingly, commune-level People’s Committees, along with relevant organizations and individuals, will continue to apply and manage zoning plans at scales of 1:5,000 and 1:2,000, detailed construction plans at a scale of 1:2,000, as well as approved commune master plans.

These plans will remain in effect until the end of their respective planning periods or until they are replaced, which is expected to occur before December 31, 2027.

The municipal People’s Committee directs that the continued implementation of zoning and commune master plans must ensure hierarchical consistency. In cases of conflict, a review and appropriate adjustments are required to achieve conformity with the city’s master plan.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong