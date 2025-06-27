Ho Chi Minh City to pilot construction permit exemption for residential projects

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction is working with Districts 3, 6, 7, 12, Tan Phu, Can Gio, Hoc Mon, Nha Be, and Thu Duc City to review housing projects with approved 1:500 detailed plans or urban design blueprints.

Ho Chi Minh City is considering a pilot program to waive construction permit requirements. (Photo: SGGP)

At a press conference on June 26 on Ho Chi Minh City’s socio-economic developments, Nguyen Kien Giang, Deputy Head of the Division for Transport Infrastructure Maintenance and Operations under the city’s Department of Construction, announced that the city is considering a pilot program to waive construction permit requirements.

The pilot program on removing the construction permit requirements is being implemented under Article 89 of the Law on Construction. Under this initiative, single-family residential buildings with fewer than seven floors that are part of projects with approved 1:500 detailed planning will be exempt from the requirement to obtain construction permits.

Deputy Head of the Division for Transport Infrastructure Maintenance and Operations, Nguyen Kien Giang, speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Nguyen Kien Giang, the construction permit exemption aims to streamline administrative procedures and save time for residents building homes. Those eligible for the exemption are only required to submit a notice of commencement to the local commune-level People’s Committee at least seven working days before starting construction.

The notification dossier must include a copy of legal documents proving land use rights, along with a housing design that complies with the approved planning and architectural regulations.

The Department of Construction is expected to release a list of projects eligible for construction permit exemptions, those with approved 1:500 detailed plans or urban designs endorsed by competent authorities, before July 1. District 7, Nha Be District, Binh Chanh District, and Thu Duc City have the highest concentration of land lots with construction permit exemptions.

Under regulations, chairpersons of the ward-level People’s Committee are responsible for ensuring compliance with construction laws when residents build houses or other construction works in urban areas.

By Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh