HCMC People's Council delegation extends New Year greetings to medical staff

The delegation No. 49 of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, led by Nguyen Cong Danh, Head of the Economic and Budget Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, visited several hospitals and health institutes to commend doctors, nurses, and medical workers for their dedication, while listening to proposals on infrastructure, equipment, and staffing.

The delegation members and medical staff at Chanh Hung General Hospital

The delegation included representatives from the Office of the National Assembly Delegation and the People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, and the Department of Health.

The delegation visited the Post Office General Hospital, the Ho Chi Minh City Institute of Public Health, Chanh Hung General Hospital, and the Rehabilitation and Occupational Disease Treatment Hospital, extending New Year greetings at each stop. The delegation inquired into operations and recognized the responsibility and dedication of doctors, nurses, and medical staff in providing health care for city dwellers.

Speaking at the units, Mr. Nguyen Cong Danh praised the health sector’s efforts to improve professional standards, upgrade facilities, and apply new techniques, while maintaining safe and smooth emergency and treatment services during the Tet holiday. The delegation also received proposals on infrastructure, equipment, professional development, and staffing, affirming that these issues would be forwarded to relevant agencies for resolution.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan