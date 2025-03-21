Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City to continue LED street light conversion by 2030

SGGP

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has released a report summarizing the implementation of the city's urban lighting system development program for the 2020-2030 period.

As reported, for the period from 2021 to 2025, Ho Chi Minh City has renovated and converted the existing urban lighting system into a smart lighting system.

Besides, Ho Chi Minh City has also performed LED street light conversion across 13 central urban districts by the installation of 8,370 street light fixtures.

Additionally, the city has undergrounded power lines for urban lighting and replaced streetlights with LED fixtures on major roads in the 13 central urban districts of Ho Chi Minh City.

den-chieu-sang-1120-5166.jpg
Illustrative photo: SGGP

For the 2026-2030 period, Ho Chi Minh City will continue upgrading and converting the existing urban lighting system into a smart lighting system.

Ho Chi Minh City will install smart street light system in entire alleys across District 10, District 11 and Districts of Tan Phu, Tan Binh, Binh Thanh, Go Vap and Phu Nhuan.

Furthermore, the city will develop the automatic control system for urban lighting managed by the Ho Chi Minh City Technical Infrastructure Management Center.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

LED street light conversion LED fixtures HCMC echnical Infrastructure Management Center central urban districts a smart lighting system

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn