Ho Chi Minh City to continue LED street light conversion by 2030

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has released a report summarizing the implementation of the city's urban lighting system development program for the 2020-2030 period.

As reported, for the period from 2021 to 2025, Ho Chi Minh City has renovated and converted the existing urban lighting system into a smart lighting system.

Besides, Ho Chi Minh City has also performed LED street light conversion across 13 central urban districts by the installation of 8,370 street light fixtures.

Additionally, the city has undergrounded power lines for urban lighting and replaced streetlights with LED fixtures on major roads in the 13 central urban districts of Ho Chi Minh City.

For the 2026-2030 period, Ho Chi Minh City will continue upgrading and converting the existing urban lighting system into a smart lighting system.

Ho Chi Minh City will install smart street light system in entire alleys across District 10, District 11 and Districts of Tan Phu, Tan Binh, Binh Thanh, Go Vap and Phu Nhuan.

Furthermore, the city will develop the automatic control system for urban lighting managed by the Ho Chi Minh City Technical Infrastructure Management Center.

