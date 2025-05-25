PM demands strict measures against price fixing, real estate market manipulation

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stresses the need for decisive action against speculative activities

According to the report, the real estate market continues to face significant challenges including limited supply, segmentation imbalances, slow social housing development, and widespread legal issues related to land, investment, construction, and auctions. Currently, approximately 788 real estate projects nationwide are experiencing difficulties tied to land use, investment procedures, planning, construction, housing, bidding, financing, and compliance with inspection findings. Most unresolved issues fall under the jurisdiction of local authorities.

During the meeting, participants emphasized the need to not only resolve existing obstacles in the real estate market but also to address factors driving up property costs. They called for strategic planning and regulatory measures to balance market segments and urged stricter enforcement against price manipulation and market distortion.

Concluding the meeting, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh underscored the need for decisive action against speculative activities, artificial price inflation, market manipulation, exploitation of land auctions for profit, and monopolistic behavior in the real estate sector. He instructed relevant ministries and agencies to continue reviewing legal frameworks and submit proposals to the National Assembly aimed at resolving key legal bottlenecks, thereby fostering a transparent and sustainable real estate market.

The Prime Minister also urged ministries, agencies, and local authorities to prioritize measures that reduce costs, lower housing prices, expand supply, and improve housing accessibility—aligning with the overarching goal of 'housing for all'.

Additionally, he called for the expedited establishment of the National Housing Development Fund by June 2025. He also directed the State Bank to lead implementation of the VND120 trillion (US$4.62 billion) housing credit package, streamline administrative procedures, promote controlled credit expansion, and enhance access to capital for both businesses and individuals.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan