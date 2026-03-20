Ho Chi Minh City strives to reduce traffic accidents across all three indicators

Ho Chi Minh City has set a target to further reduce traffic accidents across all three key indicators, including the number of cases, fatalities, and injuries, while curbing particularly serious incidents and addressing traffic congestion.

Residents travel along National Highway 1. (Photo: SGGP)

On the afternoon of March 19, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City issued Document No. 2057 to implement the conclusions of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha at the conference reviewing traffic order and safety assurance in 2025 and outlining tasks for 2026.

Accordingly, the city aims to continue reducing traffic accidents across all three indicators, to minimize especially serious accidents, and to effectively tackle traffic congestion. At the same time, Ho Chi Minh City is oriented toward developing “green transport,” thereby reducing environmental pollution from transport activities.

The city strives to cut at least 50 percent of traffic accidents, fatalities, and injuries per 100,000 people starting from 2026, with a long-term goal of achieving a 60–70 percent reduction. These efforts contribute to the implementation of the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021–2030, launched by the United Nations.

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has requested departments, agencies, and local authorities to enhance the effectiveness of direction and administration and to synchronously implement resolutions and plans related to ensuring traffic order and safety. In addition, the city will promote the application of science and technology, closely linking traffic safety objectives with urban planning and infrastructure development. Heads of units will be held accountable if the traffic safety situation becomes complicated due to weak leadership or management.

The Ho Chi Minh City Police have been tasked with maintaining regular patrols and inspections and strictly handling violations that directly cause traffic accidents. The force will also optimize the use of surveillance camera systems and journey monitoring data. In particular, stricter enforcement of alcohol limits will continue, with the goal that 100 percent of drivers comply with regulations.

In addition, the police sector will reform driver testing and licensing procedures, develop a shared traffic safety database, and improve the quality of online public services.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh