Ho Chi Minh City preparing for 50 years of freedom with meaningful activities

HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen, Head of the Steering Committee for the 50th Anniversary of the Liberation of South Vietnam and Reunification of the Country, presided over its pivotal meeting yesterday.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People's Committee is delivering his speech in the meeting (Photo: SGGP)



In his concluding remarks, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen emphasized the immense national significance of commemorating the historic milestone of this 50th anniversary. He underscored the high expectations placed upon HCMC by the central steering committee for organizing major national holidays and historical events between 2023 and 2025.

He stressed that in order to meet these expectations, all activities must be executed with utmost efficacy, paying honor to Vietnam's rich history. These commemorations should carry profound political and humanitarian significance. As HCMC organizes these events, it must strike a balance between innovation and tradition, ensuring broad public engagement while maintaining safety and cost efficiency.

The Secretary urged all levels of government, state agencies, and local authorities to prioritize and expedite the implementation of planned activities to commensurate with the magnitude of this momentous occasion.

He called for a spirit of dynamism and creativity in organizing events that transcend administrative boundaries. Moreover, he emphasized the importance of integrating these commemorations into the broader effort of fostering a Ho Chi Minh cultural space, reflecting the city's values and aspirations in every word, activity, and location.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen stressed the centrality of the city dwellers in these commemorations. All activities should be designed to benefit the community, ensuring that they can fully appreciate the value of peace, independence, and national unity.

He emphasized that via these activities, everyone should understand history, cherish the present and be responsible for the future, show patriotism and gratitude to previous generations who joined hands to build and protect a strong and prosperous Fatherland.

According to the report presented at the meeting, HCMC has already initiated numerous projects and programs to mark the 50th anniversary. Over 61 city-scale projects across six fields have been undertaken by 26 agencies. Additionally, the city has recognized 50 outstanding projects among them. Localities have also registered to carry out nearly 2,000 projects with the same purpose.

Regarding the improvement of living conditions for war invalids and their families, as of September 24th, 252 out of 140 pledged charitable houses had been completed, exceeding the initial target by 112. Furthermore, 42 out of 92 cemeteries and memorial sites have been renovated.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee – HCMC Branch has supported the construction and repair of 575 charitable houses for disadvantaged households, exceeding the target by 15 percent.

To ensure the timely completion of major projects, Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People's Committee emphasized the integration of these projects with the city's four-year investment plan. While some projects may face delays, the city has instructed relevant agencies to expedite their implementation, aiming for completion by the Independence Day on September 2nd, 2025.

