Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City Police honor outstanding young individuals

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security last night held a ceremony to honor 30 outstanding young policemen of the city. 

The event is part of activities in celebration of the 94th anniversary of the founding of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931 –2025).

At the ceremony

Attending and delivering a speech at the ceremony, Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, extended his congratulations to the honorees.

Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam emphasized that they are shining examples, representing 9,000 young members of the city's police force. He believed that the younger generation of city police force would continue to uphold and enhance the glorious tradition of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the People's Public Security Force.

He also urged the Party Committee and leaders of police units to continue paying greater attention and creating favorable conditions for young officers to learn, train and contribute to the force.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong

