Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council convenes fourth thematic session

The fourth working session of the tenth Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2021–2026 term is set to open on September 29.

The Standing Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council has issued a decision convening delegates to attend the fourth working session of the tenth Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2021–2026 term.

The officials preside over the third session of the 10th People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City.

Accordingly, the working session will focus on the proposal that sets out regulations on titles, certain regimes and policies for non-specialized staff at the commune level, neighborhoods, hamlets and residential areas; regulations for individuals directly involved in neighborhood, hamlet and residential activities; as well as funding allocations for commune-level political-social organizations and for neighborhood, hamlet and residential operations across the city.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee will submit to the municipal People’s Council a proposal on meal allowances for commanders, deputy commanders and assistants of commune, ward and special zone military command units; along with a resolution on fee levels for administrative procedures carried out via online public services in the city.

Delegates attend the working session of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council.

In addition, the session will also review proposals and draft resolutions, with 41 agenda items, including one on approving the list of land plots for investor bidding in land-use projects across Ho Chi Minh City in 2025 (Phase 2); another proposal seeks approval for converting forest land to other purposes to implement the infrastructure development project in the central area of Con Dao Special Zone (construction of several new roads in Residential Area No. 3), Phase 2.

Draft resolutions include adjustments to Ho Chi Minh City’s 2025 local budget estimates and allocation plan.

Other drafts cover projects such as dredging and environmental improvement combined with urban drainage upgrades for Ba Lon Canal and Ong Be Canal; approval of the investment policy for upgrading Road 991 (from National Highway 51 to Ring Road 4); and adjustments to the investment policy for upgrading and expanding Nguyen Duy Trinh Street, the section from Ring Road 2 to the Phu Huu Industrial Park access road.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong