Ho Chi Minh City needs to speed up construction of second waste-to-energy plant

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong conducted an on-site inspection at the Northwest Solid Waste Treatment Complex in Cu Chi District, Ho Chi Minh City on March 5.

During the on-site inspection, Tam Sinh Nghia Company proposed to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee related to localized adjustments of the 1/2000 zoning plan for the Northwest Solid Waste Treatment Complex following the city's 2021-2030 master plan, with a vision to 2050.

The detailed 1/2000-scale zoning plan for the Northwestern Solid Waste Treatment Complex in Cu Chi District was approved by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee under Decision No. 5875.

According to this plan, the land for constructing the waste-to-energy plant belongs to the fertilizer production functional area.

Meanwhile, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has approved the task of adjusting the 1/2000-scale zoning plan for the Northwestern Solid Waste Treatment Complex, including updates for detailed construction planning of waste-to-energy projects. The adjusted zoning plan for the entire complex has not been approved yet.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong conducts an on-site inspection at the Northwest Solid Waste Treatment Complex in Cu Chi District, Ho Chi Minh City on March 5. (Photo: TH)

As disclosed by a representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Environment Company Limited (CITENCO), landfill No. 3 currently receives between 3,000 and 4,000 tons of municipal solid waste per day, significantly exceeding its designed capacity. The landfill is temporarily overloaded for a short time to respond to urgent situations under the direction of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

To prevent persistent overloading and ensure the safety of landfill No. 3, it is essential and urgent to invest in upgrading and expanding the capacity of landfill No. 2, landfill 1A and landfill No. 1 which would create additional landfill space to help alleviate pressure on landfill No. 3.

Therefore, the CITENCO proposed the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee review the pre-feasibility study report for the investment and construction project “Renovation and Capacity Expansion of Landfills No. 1, 1A and No. 2”, and approve the investment policy for this project at the Phuoc Hiep Solid Waste Treatment Complex in Cu Chi District.

At the survey, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong requested the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment to prepare a report and submit proposals to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to promptly resolve the difficulties faced by the units.

Related News Another solid waste treatment plant invested in HCMC under Resolution No.98

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong