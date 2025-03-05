Another solid waste treatment plant invested in HCMC under Resolution No.98

Construction began on the VietStar Integrated Solid Waste Treatment Plant, a project invested by VietStar Joint Stock Company at the Tay Bac Solid Waste Treatment Complex in Cu Chi District, on the morning of March 5.

Attending the groundbreaking ceremony were Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee; Mr. Nguyen Toan Thang, Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment; Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Van, Head of the Urban Committee of the People's Council of HCMC; and Mr. Huynh Thanh Khiet, Deputy Director of the Department of Construction.

The plant, with a capacity of 2,000 tons per day and a total investment of VND3.5 trillion, will utilize integrated technology, combining compost production with waste-to-energy incineration using German technology. Construction is expected to take 17 months. This is the second waste-to-energy plant in HCMC to be launched under Resolution No.98/2023/QH15 on special policies and mechanisms for the development of HCMC.

HCMC aims to process at least 80 percent of household waste using waste-to-energy and recycling technologies by 2025, with a goal of 100 percent by 2030. Currently, most household solid waste is still disposed of through landfilling, which has significant environmental impacts. To address this, the city has been accelerating the transition to modern waste treatment technologies, resolving regulatory obstacles, and facilitating licensing for enterprises to develop waste-to-energy plants.

The introduction of these plants is part of a broader environmental strategy, which includes: fully transitioning to waste-to-energy incineration by 2030, promoting organic waste recycling into fertilizer and biofuel, strictly controlling pollution from water, air, and industrial waste, and developing a smart waste management system that integrates data from treatment facilities across the city.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Toan Thang, Director of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment, reaffirmed the department’s commitment to working alongside investors and businesses to facilitate the efficient and timely implementation of waste treatment projects, ensuring both quality and effectiveness.

He emphasized that this event holds special significance as the city recently merged the Department of Natural Resources and Environment with the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, creating a unified, multi-sector agency responsible for resource management, environmental protection, agriculture, forestry, fisheries, irrigation, and climate change response. This restructuring enhances administrative efficiency, strengthens coordination, and mobilizes resources to tackle environmental challenges in a more comprehensive and sustainable manner.

VietStar Joint Stock Company, a leading enterprise in household solid waste treatment, has over 15 years of experience in converting waste into compost fertilizer, helping reduce the city’s waste burden. By investing in this waste-to-energy plant, VietStar demonstrates a strong commitment to transitioning from landfill-based waste management to energy recovery, in line with the city’s policies under Resolution No.28/2023/NQ-HDND.

Once operational, the plant will process 45-50 percent of the city's household waste using advanced technology, reducing pollution while generating energy for industrial and residential use. This project is not just a waste management solution but also a significant step toward renewable energy development and a circular economy.

"As the advisory body to the city government, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment remains committed to supporting investors and businesses, ensuring waste treatment projects are implemented swiftly, on schedule, and with the highest quality and efficiency," Mr. Nguyen Toan Thang reiterated.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, emphasized the city's growing environmental challenges, particularly in urban waste management. With 10,000 tons of household waste generated daily, this not only reflects the city's socio-economic development but also highlights the urgent need to shift from traditional waste disposal to viewing waste as a valuable resource.

"HCMC cannot remain standstill—the city must take bold steps to lead the nation in building an ecological, sustainable urban model. By leveraging technology, HCMC can effectively manage waste and safeguard the environment for over 10 million residents. The VietStar Integrated Solid Waste Treatment Plant is a testament to that vision," said Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong.

The VietStar Waste-to-Energy Plant is a key project in the city’s modernization of waste management. Once operational, it will increase the proportion of waste treated with advanced technology to nearly 50 percent of the city’s total. More than just a waste treatment facility, the project is a milestone in renewable energy development, helping to cut greenhouse gas emissions, improve urban living conditions, and strengthen energy security—fully aligned with Resolution No.28/2023/NQ-HDND and Vietnam's broader sustainability goals.

The city aims not only to manage waste but to transform it into a valuable resource, supporting a circular economy that reduces environmental impact and generates new value for society.

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong urged VietStar JSC and relevant units to ensure on-time, high-quality construction, fully complying with investment, land-use, environmental, and construction regulations. He stressed that the city will not accept delays or unfulfilled commitments.

The project must strictly control emissions, wastewater, and noise, ensuring efficient, safe, and sustainable operations. Beyond waste-to-energy incineration, it should increase recycling, reduce waste generation, promote waste separation at the source, and adopt advanced recycling technologies.

He also emphasized digital transformation in plant management for optimized waste processing and strict monitoring while urging close coordination with authorities to address challenges, complete legal procedures, and maintain transparency.

"Departments must support and supervise the project while ensuring compliance with technology and environmental standards. The city is also developing investment incentives to accelerate waste treatment technology upgrades and build a circular economy in waste management," he stated.

