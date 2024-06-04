British magazine TimeOut has placed Ho Chi Minh City in the fourth position among its list of the world’s leading 20 cities for food.

Ho Chi Minh City named as world’s fourth-best foodie city (Photo: timeout.com)

Boasting a range of tastes such as sweet, spicy, and fragrant, Vietnamese cuisine never compromises on flavor, meaning that food lovers all over the world can sample the very best of it when visiting Ho Chi Minh City, it wrote.

According to the British media outlet, beyond the streetside food stalls and bustling markets hawking banh mi, snails, broken rice, and offal stew are a clutch of Bib Gourmand and Michelin-starred restaurants serving up creative versions of classic dishes. However, by far the most mentioned dish in TimeOut’s survey was pho, a type of local noodle soup.

The warming noodle soup in the south is typically heavily garnished with basil, coriander, chili and hoisin sauce, whilst it is a Vietnamese staple that can be found across the city, TimeOut shared.

Though Hanoi might be the birthplace of Vietnamese cuisine and culture, Ho Chi Minh City has emerged as the country's most exciting dining destination, Ho Chi Minh City writer Dan Q Dao said.

Topping the list is Naples with the must-eat dish Pizza Margherita, followed by Johannesburg with Kota sandwiches.

Other cities to make the list include Lima in Peru, Beijing in China, Bangkok in Thailand, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, and Mumbai in India.

Vietnamplus