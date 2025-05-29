Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City makes efforts against smuggling, trade fraud

Ho Chi Minh City has launched a campaign to combat and curb smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods across the city.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung informed on the afternoon of May 28 that city authorities would focus on intensifying inspections across key transportation routes, airports, wholesale agricultural markets, commercial centers and e-commerce platforms during this peak enforcement period, which runs until June 14.

qltt-tphcm-kiem-tra-san-pham-yen-khong-ro-nguon-goc-tai-cho-binh-tay-6314-8501.jpg
The Ho Chi Minh City Market Management staff inspect a bird’s nest stall with unclear origin at Binh Tay Market in District 6, HCMC on May 14.

Acts of smuggling, producing, and trading counterfeit goods or products with unclear origins, such as medicines, dietary supplements, milk and pharmaceuticals, will be strictly handled. Officials, civil servants, and officers showing signs of negligent supervision or loose control in combating smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods will also be handled.

Ho Chi Minh City also strengthens the handling of serious and complex violations, especially those with criminal indications, transfering cases to investigative agencies if necessary.

Additionally, Ho Chi Minh City develops close cooperation among various authorities including Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, Border Guard, the Market Management Division under the Municipal Department of Industry and Trade, Tax Department, Department of Health, Food Safety Department, district-level People’s Committees and the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City.

Relevant units are required to provide immediate reports on serious incidents within 24 hours, submit weekly reports before 2 p.m. every Friday, and deliver a final summary report of the peak enforcement period before 10 a.m. on June 14.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong

