Ho Chi Minh City leaders visit revolutionary contributors

Task force No. 4 of the Steering Committee for the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s congress yesterday paid gift-offering visits to families of policy beneficiaries.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc led the task force.

The visits were conducted on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945- August 19, 2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945- September 2, 2025), and the task force No. 4’s participation in the Party Congresses of Ho Tram and Xuyen Moc communes, Ho Chi Minh City.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc and the delegation members visited and presented gifts to Mr. Tong Van Ngay, born 1946, a war invalid, residing in Ho Tram Commune and Mr. Nguyen Van Manh, born 1946, a sick soldier, residing in Xuyen Moc Commune.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc visits and presents gifts to Mr. Nguyen Van Manh. (Photo: SGGP/Van Minh)

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc visits and presents gifts to Mr. Tong Van Ngay. (Photo: SGGP/Van Minh)

During the visits, the Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City warmly inquired about their health and living conditions, and expressed deep gratitude for their sacrifices and contributions to the nation’s revolutionary cause, as well as to the building and defense of the country.

He stressed that Ho Chi Minh City has always been among the leading localities in honoring and caring for war invalids, martyrs’ families and those who have rendered service to the nation.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc required local authorities to pay special attention to the material and spiritual well-being of policy beneficiaries and revolutionary contributors.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong