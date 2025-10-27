Ho Chi Minh City, Incheon strengthen bilateral cooperation

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and Incheon reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in trade, technology, and cultural exchange during a high-level meeting today.

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh (R) presents a gift to Incheon City Council (Republic of Korea) Chairman Jung Hai Kwon

This morning, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh welcomed a delegation from the Incheon City Council (the Republic of Korea), led by its Chairman Jung Hai Kwon. Also in attendance were Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy and Acting Consul General of Korea in Ho Chi Minh City Kwon Tae Han.

HCMC People’s Council Chairman Vo Van Minh expressed his pleasure at receiving the Incheon delegation, emphasizing that the visit would further deepen friendship and cooperation between the two cities. He highlighted the strong and comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and South Korea, particularly since the two countries upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership nearly three years ago, and following Party General Secretary To Lam’s state visit to Korea in August 2025.

South Korea is currently the fourth-largest investor in Ho Chi Minh City, with more than 2,300 valid projects totaling approximately US$5.5 billion in accumulated foreign direct investment. The Korean community of nearly 100,000 residents in the city also plays a vital role in promoting bilateral relations.

Mr. Vo Van Minh praised Incheon’s status as a leading industrial, maritime, and aviation hub with strong potential for collaboration in logistics, port infrastructure, urban development, and smart services. He noted that after recent administrative restructuring, Ho Chi Minh City now has a population of nearly 14 million, contributing over 25 percent of Vietnam’s GDP and one-third of the national budget. He expressed hope to learn from Incheon’s development experience and expand cooperation in commerce, technology, environment, healthcare, education, and cultural exchange.

Expressing appreciation for the warm reception, Mr. Jung Hai Kwon recalled that since the two cities established their friendship cooperation agreement in 2017, several meaningful initiatives have been implemented such as a heart surgery support program for children in Ho Chi Minh City and various cultural and educational exchanges.

HCMC leaders and delegates from the Incheon City Council

Incheon City Council Chairman Jung Hai Kwon expressed confidence that this visit would usher in a new phase of cooperation between the two dynamic centers of industry, trade, and culture. He also extended an invitation for Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders to visit Incheon soon to further promote joint development programs.

Both sides agreed to continue high-level exchanges and expand practical cooperation in economic, scientific, technological, healthcare, and people-to-people fields, thereby deepening the friendship between Vietnam and South Korea and between Ho Chi Minh City and Incheon.

By Thuy Vu - Translated by Anh Quan