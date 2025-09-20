Ho Chi Minh City implements regulations on online pharmaceutical trade

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade has recently issued an official directive to implement regulations governing pharmaceutical business operations conducted through e-commerce platforms.

The Market Surveillance Authorities iínpect a pharmaceutical warehouse suspected of violations. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade has called on all relevant units, businesses, organizations, and individuals engaged in pharmaceutical trading in the city to comply with existing legal regulations strictly.

Pharmaceutical sales conducted via e-commerce platforms, websites, and online applications must fully comply with licensing requirements, product information standards, origin traceability, and quality control regulations in order to safeguard consumer rights and ensure public safety.

For more information, individuals and collectives can contact the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health at No. 59–59B on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, Ben Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, or phone number 1900 638563.

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the market surveillance authorities and other relevant departments and agencies, will strengthen inspection and monitoring of online pharmaceutical business activities, promptly identifying and strictly handling any violations.

E-commerce service providers are responsible for reviewing and strictly managing pharmaceutical products available on their platforms and for preventing any misuse of the online environment for unauthorized or unlawful business activities.

The implementation of these regulations aims to strengthen the effectiveness of state management in the pharmaceutical sector while ensuring that e-commerce activities develop in a transparent and law-abiding manner.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh