Ho Chi Minh City implements multiple plans to develop real estate market

The city continues to push forward with housing development, urban planning, and real estate market stability through a series of coordinated policy measures.

A view of Ho Chi Minh City from above

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has released its report on the implementation of key tasks in October 2025 and priorities for November 2025.

According to the report, in October the city focused on advancing initiatives related to overall housing development, social housing, and the renovation and reconstruction of old apartment buildings. For the Housing Development Program for 2021–2030 and the Housing Development Plan for 2026–2030, the Department has refined the program content based on the Ministry of Construction’s guidelines and will soon submit it to the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City for approval.

Regarding the Urban Development Program, the Department has submitted to the HCMC People’s Committee a proposal titled “Orientation for Ho Chi Minh City’s Urban Development to 2040” and outlined plans for developing a new citywide urban growth framework.

To further stimulate the real estate market, the Department has guided authorities in communes and wards in resolving issues related to housing price conversion and the commissioning of social housing projects. It has also advised the city to prepare resettlement housing stock for upcoming urban renewal projects.

Additionally, the Department has proposed regulations defining the distance between residences and workplaces as a criterion for eligibility for social housing support, and it has drafted a decision to expand eligibility for public housing rentals to include officials in provinces undergoing administrative restructuring.

For November 2025, the Department of Construction will continue to focus on key tasks, including:

- Issuing and inspecting management plans for public housing owned by the city government;

- Reviewing state management of social housing projects built with non-public funds or trade union resources; and

- Updating and consolidating databases on individuals and households benefiting from social housing policies.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan